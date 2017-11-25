India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India look to narrow deficit on Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India will resume Day 2 with Murali Vijay (in pic) and Cheteshwar Pujara. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India will resume Day 2 with Murali Vijay (in pic) and Cheteshwar Pujara. (Source: PTI)

After the first Test went all the way at Eden Gardens with Sri Lanka seamers bothering the Indian batting, normal service seemed to reduce with the opening day of the second Test in Nagpur. On a dead pitch, meant to help the batsmen, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and that is all that worked out in their favour. After that, the visitors threw away wickets at regular intervals and collapsed miserably in the post-Tea session to be bowled out for just 205. In reply, India lost KL Rahul early to stand at 11/1 and trail by 194 runs. Catch live score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka on Day 2 of 2nd Test in Nagpur.

India XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

