Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score 2nd ODI in Mohali: India eye series-levelling win against Sri Lanka

India are facing a stiff challenge to saving the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The three-match series, which began on Sunday in Dharamsala, will see its second ODI in Mohali on Wednesday. Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 and India need to win the second ODI in Mohali to keep the series alive. India last lost a ODI series at home back in 2015 against South Africa. But it won’t be easy to stop Sri Lanka in the second game as Mohali will see the ball move in air due to the winter in North India. India also need to address their batting woes, a problem which they encountered in Dharamsala. They were bowled out for 112 with senior batsman and former India captain MS Dhoni scoring 65 runs out of the total 112. Sri Lanka chased that down easily and though Indian bowlers took three wickets, they did not make life difficult for Sri Lanka. A few changes are expected in the Indian lineup to strengthen the batting and we may see the return of Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order or KL Rahul coming in in the middle, but more importantly, this can only happen if rain stays away. The game may see few showers but the match getting washed out is unlikely. Catch the Live Cricket Score of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Mohali here.

1015 hrs IST: There is rain around Mohali. The pitch was under covers this morning as well. With India behind in the series, they will hope the rain stays away so they can level this series. Vishal Menon is in Mohali and here is his preview — India looking ahead, looking above in Mohali

1000 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka from Mohali. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 and would like to win the series on Wednesday while India, facing a rare series defeat at home, would like to keep the series alive.

