India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 5: India lose KL Rahul against Sri Lanka

India will be looking for a quick first session on day five of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India will resume their second innings at 171 for the loss of one wicket with KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. The hosts lead by 49 runs and with some quick runs in first session and half of second session, they can put Sri Lanka under pressure. This has been a Test where India were under pressure for the first three days before Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul provided a good opening partnership in the second innings. Both teams will look to make the most of the final day in Kolkata. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score of 1st Test Day 5

09:44 am IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in for India. Big cheer as he walks out to bat in the middle. Sri Lanka have their tail up after that early wicket of KL Rahul

09:35 am IST: WICKET! Not the start India would have liked as KL Rahul is bowled by Lakmal. Went straight through him. Out for 79

09:25 am IST: Pujara and Rahul are out in the middle for the fifth day’s play in Kolkata. Can they help India score some quick runs.

09:15 am IST: Some quick runs in the first session of the day can give India a chance to make a match out of this. How India approach the first session will set the tone for the final day’s play in Kolkata

09:00 am IST: Welcome to the coverage of the final day’s play between India and Sri Lanka from the first Test in Kolkata. Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul will resume the batting for India at the Eden Gardens.

