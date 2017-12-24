India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: India in command against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I in Mumbai: India aim cleansweep against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo) India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I in Mumbai: India aim cleansweep against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I in Mumbai: India rattled the Sri Lankan top order with Jaydev Unadkat and Washington Sundar picking up three wickets among themselves. Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera were all sent back in the hut even before Sri Lanka ended their powerplay. India captain Rohit Sharma opted to field after winning the toss for the first time in the T20I series. India handed debut to Washington Sundar and also handed a game to Mohammad Siraj. With a win in Mumbai, Rohit has a chance to win a series 3-0 in his first series as Indian cricket team. (India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Scorecard)

1940 hrs IST: WICKET! Fourth down for Sri Lanka as Sadeera is caught at mid-off. He tries to lift it over the infield but no connection at all. Karthik back-paddles and take the catch. Pandya has his first wicket.

1935 hrs IST: Kuldeep Yadav with a very good first over. Though he went for eight runs, he created trouble for the batsmen with his googlies. Hardik Pandya to continue from the other end

1925 hrs IST: Mohammad Siraj goes for 11 runs in his first over. End of powerplay for Sri Lanka and they have managed only 37 runs for the loss of three wickets.

1919 hrs IST: WICKET! Sri Lanka won’t like this. Upul Tharanga’s pull shot has travelled straight to deep square-leg. Unadkat picks up his second wicket. Sri Lanka three down

1914 hrs IST: WICKET! Sundar with his first T20I wicket! Perera got a lucky boundary but is then beaten by pace and gives a return catch to Sundar.

1910 hrs IST: WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets the first wicket. Niroshan Dickwella with a shot without timing and he is caught at mid-on just outside the circle.

1900 hrs IST: Washington Sundar, making his T20 International debut, will open the bowling for India against Sri Lanka, who are opening with two left handers

Young Washington Sundar is all set to make his T20I debut in Wankhede #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QIZOSvwLe0 — BCCI (@BCCI) 24 December 2017

1844 hrs IST: India look to complete a series whitewash and this is the playing XI for the final game

#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bowl first. Changes – Siraj & Sundar in place of Jasprit Bumrah & Yuzvendra Chahal #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Em2A1tXKo7 — BCCI (@BCCI) 24 December 2017

1830 hrs IST: India have won the toss in Mumbai and captain Rohit Sharma has elected to bowl at the Wankhede Stadium. Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj come in place of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

