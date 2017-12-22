India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma century sets up 88-run win for India

Rohit Sharma scored a century. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored a century. (BCCI Photo)

India completed an 88-run win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore on Tuesday. With the win, they also took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. The win was set-up by Rohit Sharma, who hit a joint-fastest century in T20I cricket off just 35 balls. His record innings and 89 runs from KL Rahul helped India post 260 for 5. Sri Lanka also gave India some fight and were looking good when Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga were batting. But Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up seven wickets among themselves to derail their chase and help India win. (INDIA vs SRI LANKA SCORECARD)

2215 hrs IST: Panya cleans up Chameera and Angelo Mathews won’t come out to bat. India win the second T20I by 88 runs.

2212 hrs IST: Another one for Chahal! He picks up his fourth. Pandey takes the catch to dismiss Dhananjaya. Sri Lanka 8 down

2210 hrs IST: Chahal and Kuldeep have turned it around again. Six wickets between them as Sri Lanka down to 164 for 7. What a way

2200 hrs IST: WICKET! Kuldeep removes the other Perera! He is caught at long-off. He made 77 off 37 balls. India more-or-less seal it with this wicket.

2157 hrs IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav with the big wicket of T Perera. He skies it after going after a wide delivery. Pandya, running to his right side, takes a good catch.

2152 hrs IST: GONE! And the resistance ends. Once again Yuzvendra Chahal gets Upul Tharanga after being creamed by him in the previous over. Tharanga got a leading edge on this one, Chahal himself claims this one and makes no mistakes. A good innings from Tharanga, made 47 off 29 balls

2147 hrs IST: 100-run partnership between Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga, has come off just 48 balls. Now line sof worry start appearing on the Indian foreheads. Tharanga and Kusal are taking the attack to the home side.

2137 hrs IST: Upul Tharanga slams a six off the fourth ball of Chahal’s first over and then one more off the last. Sri Lanka are going at 9.76 runs per over but such is the enormity of India’s total that they are nowhere close to their required rate, which is over 16 an over.

2132 hrs IST: So Sri Lanka are going for the chase. They are 77 for 1 after eight overs. If they can score at a bit better pace and have wickets in hand, this could be an interesting match

2124 hrs IST: End of the powerplay and that was a good over for Sri Lanka. They are 60 for 1 chasing 261 in Indore. Hardik Pandya to bowl the seventh over

2115 hrs IST: WICKET! Unadkat gives India their first wicket. Dickwella pulls it to deep square-leg. Sri Lanka 36 for 1

2112 hrs IST: Not a bad start from Sri Lanka this. They are 36 for no loss after four overs in chase of 261. Unadkat and Bumrah the two bowlers for India

2100 hrs IST: Dropped! KL Rahul puts down an easy catch of Dickwella, running backwards. The batsman adds insult to injury by hitting the next ball for six

2055 hrs IST: Sri Lanka openers Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga out in the middle for the Sri Lanka chase. Here we go

2045 hrs IST: India post 260 for the loss of five wickets in the second T20I after stunning hundred from Rohit Sharma and a gorgeous innings of 89 runs from KL Rahul

2042 hrs IST: WICKET! MS Dhoni is gone. A steaming yorker from Perera to rattle the stumps. India have 2 balls remaining in the inning.

2038 hrs IST: WICKET! Another wicket for Sri Lanka. Perera has Shreyas Iyer plumb in front. India could have scored highest T20I team score. They have 4 balls remaining

2035 hrs IST: WICKET! Hardik Pandya scores a quick 10 runs before getting out. India lose their third wicket. MS Dhoni still at the crease

2031 hrs IST: WICKET! Something to cheer about Sri Lanka as Niroshan Dickwella takes a blinder behind the stumps to end KL Rahul’s inning for 89 runs.

2030 hrs IST: Can KL Rahul also get to his century? He is on 89 off 48 balls. This is another stunning innings. Would be great for India

2025 hrs IST: MS Dhoni hitting two sixes in that over. He is also taking the risk. KL Rahul finishes the 17th over with a six. India 223 for 1

2011 hrs IST: FIFTY! KL Rahul hits his second consecutive half-century and what an innings this has been. Amid the Rohit carnage, he has made a space for himself

2005 hrs IST: As soon as Rohit got out, Ravi Shastri signalled from dressing room, who should come out to bat next. Rohit signalled, while walking back to the pavillion, wicketkeeper (MS Dhoni)

2000 hrs IST: WICKET! Rohit Sharma falls. What an inning from the captain of the Indian cricket team. 118-run innings from 43 balls. He is the only Indian with two T20I centuries. Magical!

1952 hrs IST: ROHIT SHARMA HITS JOINT FASTEST CENTURY IN T20Is. OFF JUST 35 BALL! THIS IS JUST CRAZY FROM THE CAPTAIN! TOP INNINGS

1949 hrs IST: Just ridiculous from Rohit! Unstoppable. Rohit Sharma has raced to 97 off just 34 balls and is eyeing his second ever T20I hundred. Goodness!

1940 hrs IST: FIFTY! This is crazy from Rohit Sharma. He hits two consecutive sixes and reaches his half-century off just 23 balls. Stunning!

1935 hrs IST: India clearly on the move. They have now gone to 87 for no loss in eight overs. KL Rahul playing some amazing shots and getting those sixes. Brilliant

1926 hrs IST: End of the powerplay in the Indian inning. 15 runs from the sixth over as Indian reach 59 for no loss. Rohit and Rahul going strong

1920 hrs IST: WOW! Another magnificent shot from Rahul. He is punishing the Sri Lanka bowlers. Another six for India. They would like to get a move on now.

1915 hrs IST: Another stunning shot from Rahul! Over cover and on the up for a massive six. That is first in the Indian inning and it is a beautiful one.

1908 hrs IST: A magnificent straight drive from KL Rahul off a moving ball. A jaw-dropping shot from the opener. India end the second over with 15 for no loss

1904 hrs IST: Two boundaries from Rohit Sharma in the first over to start the game. India are eight for no loss. KL Rahul will face Chameera in the second over!

1900 hrs IST: We are done with the National Anthems. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are making their way to the middle and Angelo Mathews will open the bowling for Sri Lanka

1850 hrs IST: The two teams are out there in the middle for the National Anthems. Sri Lanka’s National Anthem will be followed by India’s

1840 hrs IST: “It’s a small ground and we would like to chase” — Sri Lanka captain Thissara Perera making it clear why he choose to bowl against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma is also happy to bat first

1830 hrs IST: Sri Lanka win the toss again and they have elected to bowl again. Perfect weather conditions for a cricket match. Sri Lanka go in with two changes while India are unchanged for this game.

1815 hrs IST: India and Sri Lanka in Indore for the second T20I of the three-match series. This is the first ever T20I to be played in Indore.

