Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4: Sri Lanka take lead against India

A rarity is on the cards on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. After a demolition show in Sri Lanka in the three Tests, India are going to concede first innings lead and the islanders would deserve every bit of it. The credit, largely, goes to Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews who struck defiant fifties on the third day to put together 99 runs and take Sri Lanka towards a deficit of just 7 runs. At early stumps, due to fading light, Sri Lanka stood at 165/4 – without the duo – and still looking reasonably comfortable. Indian seamers, like their Sri Lankan counterparts, achieved plenty of lateral movement from the word go and are expected to get the same on Sunday. Get live cricket score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka on 1st Test Day 4 from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Live cricket score and updates, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4: 0929 hrs IST: Sri Lanka take the lead. Dickwella with a boundary to level the scores and then a single to take the lead. This is the first time Sri Lanka have taken lead over India in eight Tests. Last time they did was back in 2010!

0915 hrs IST: Players are out in the middle for fourth day’s play from Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka need to bat strongly in this opening session to build on their advantage. Dickwella and Chandimal in the middle. Bhuvneshwar and Shami to operate together.

0910 hrs IST: An update that Cheteshwar Pujara touched base upon last evening: “Mohammed Shami does not have an injury. He sustained a cramp late in the day and is expected to play tomorrow.” So that is good news if India are indeed pushed by Lanka today

0905 hrs IST: The team has formed a huddle as start nears.

The huddle talk ahead of Day 4 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/BIOBzkvx83 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2017

0900 hrs IST: PITCH REPORT COURTESY SUNIL GAVASKAR AND SIMON DOULL: It was very green on Day 1. Now it’s nice and brown, should be great for batting. India will hope that if they can get a couple of quick wickets, they can restrict the Lankans. If Sri Lanka get through that, they will make hay here

0830 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our live coverage of the fourth day’s play in this opening Test between India and Sri Lanka from Eden Gardens. Having already lost 165 overs due to showers on the opening two days, a draw would be the outcome for most Tests but this one could still produce a result. For Sri Lanka, they haven’t run away with things despite a resolute 99-run stand between Thirimanne and Mathews because of Umesh Yadav striking in consecutive overs to dismiss the two set batsmen from the middle.

