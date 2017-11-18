India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: India begin with Cheteshwar Pujara’s gritty fifty against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara has been a rock for India so far. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara has been a rock for India so far. (Source: PTI)

How things have turned in a matter of few weeks. Just some weeks back, it was India in driving seat – in the island nation – and Sri Lanka in trouble. The tables have turned at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India have their backs against the wall helped by Sri Lanka’s prolific seam bowling attack that has been helped by the green top and the overcast conditions. In all, just 32 overs have been bowled over the course of the opening two days and India have put together 74/5 during this period. Overall, though, everyone would hope for rain-free three days of cricket. Catch live score and updates from India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3 here.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 3: 0917 hrs IST: Rangana Herath gets the ball. FIFTY! First boundary of the day and it brings up 16th half century for Pujara. 52 from 108 balls and 10 boundries. What a remarkable knock this has been

0912 hrs IST: The two teams come out for the third day’s play. Cheteshwar Pujara on strike and Wriddhiman Saha on the other end. Lahiru Gamage to finish his over with a delivery left. Also, Happy Birthday Dinesh Chandimal and Nic Pothas! A single to start the day’s play.

0910 hrs IST: On Friday it was Matthew Hayden ringing the bell and this morning it is recently retired Ashish Nehra.

0905 hrs IST: Pitch report before Day 3: Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull with the pitch status: “There’s plenty of grasss for the bowlers but they need to get their length right to capitalise on things. The batsman will have to get forward to negate the swing. When India get their turn, expect their bowlers to do very well today.”

0830 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning to our live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test here on Day 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two teams, at this stage, are in a rather odd position. Its a rarity for India in the recent past to lose half the side so quickly and for Sri Lanka to have their seamers cause havoc. Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha are in the middle – the former absolutely solid while the latter looking jittery on occasion. Maybe this is the best practice India need for the South Africa tour ahead? Provided the rain stays away – of course.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd