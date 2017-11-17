India vs Sri Lanka, Live cricket score, 1st Test Day 2: India look to find their feet after wobbly start against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 Live cricket score: India struggled to come to terms with Suranga Lakmal India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 Live cricket score: India struggled to come to terms with Suranga Lakmal

India 30/3. Only 11 overs and five balls could be bowled on the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. The first session, a good part of the second and most of the third were all spent in the players waiting at the Eden Gardens dressing room for the rain to pass and the ground to be ready. When play did commence, India didn’t make a good show for themselves with three wickets already back in the hut – thanks to Suranga Lakmal. Finally, play had to abandoned on Day 1 due to bad light. Lakmal bowled six overs, gave no runs and took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Catch live score and updates of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 Live cricket score and updates:

0829 hrs IST: Ajinkya Rahane hits a four off Suranga Lakmal, the first runs conceded by the pacer so far in the match. He has bowled seven consecutive maiden overs before this and finally Rahane gets off the mark by somehow jabbing at it and getting the ball past gully. It was not pretty and Rahane had very little control over it, but tuns nonetheless off Lakmal

0921 hrs IST: Ajinkya Rahane faces Suranga Lakmal and leaves five balls but the sixth, he goes for and it misses the outside edge by inches. Lakmal has now crossed Jerome Taylor for consecutive dot balls

0914 hrs IST: Gamage bowls the final ball of the 11th over to start proceedings on Day 1. Cheteshwar Pujara leaves it and India’s score remains 17/3 at the end of it.

0902 hrs IST: It pretty much was a stormy day for India as it was for Kolkata on Day 1. In fact it was a a midwinter day’s nightmare for the hosts and if you want to know how events unfolded, look no further: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: A midwinter day’s nightmare for India on Day 1

0853 hrs IST: Suranga Lakmal ran over the visitors when rain wasn’t running over the Eden Gardens on Day 1. The second day’s proceedings are scheduled for an early start, with 9:15 AM IST being the scheduled time for the first session to begin. The weather forecast still is rains and so interruptions can be expected on Day 2 also. India, though will be chiefly concerned with not letting any more wickets slip out of their hands. It may be the perfect practice they would have been hoping for before they embark on the South Africa tour, but Virat Kohli and co. would not be too happy to become the first Indian team to be beaten by Sri Lanka at home in a Test match.

