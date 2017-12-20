India vs Sri Lanka, Live 1st T20I score: India look to make good start to the series in Cuttack

India vs Sri Lanka, Live 1st T20I score: The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Cuttack. India vs Sri Lanka, Live 1st T20I score: The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Cuttack.

India take on Sri Lanka in Cuttack for the first T20I out of three to be played before the end of the year on Wednesday. Sri Lanka have enjoyed little success in this tour, so much so that India have gone in with an almost experimental squad for this series. The visitors had their moments, in the first Test and first ODI with Suranga Lakmal taking advantage of the conditions and going through the Indian team like hot knife through a pitiful brick of butter. But, apart from these two occassions, India have simply brushed away the Sri Lankan challenge more often than not. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Virat Kohli.

India have quite a few rookies looking to make a mark in this series. These include the likes of Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar. Mohammed Siraj returns to the squad for the match. All these players hogged the limelight in 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League which has been taken into account while selecting them. KL Rahul is also in the squad, although it is unclear whether he will be taking up the opener’s slot. India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were instrumental in the ODI series win. Rohit scored a record-extending third double ton in the second ODI while Dhawan scored a century in the third. India vs Sri Lanka, Live updates:

0615 pm: And we have the first impression of the pitch to be used for this game. Sunil Gavaskar feels it looks good for batting but because of cracks, the ball could could come slower on the bat. There will be some evening moisture but overall a good wicket with plenty of runs

