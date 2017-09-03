Lightning strikes for the 100th time, says Sachin Tendulkar on MS Dhoni’s stumping record

MS Dhoni during the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni during the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni created world record on Sunday by becoming the first wicketkeeper with 100 ODI stumpings, India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed the former captain by saying ‘keep them coming’.

Playing the last ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhoni surpassed former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara, who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches. The 36-year old reached the milestone by stumping Akila Dananjaya off Yuzvendra Chahal on the last ball of the 45th over in the fifth and the final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

After Dhoni’s record, Tendulkar tweeted, “Who said lightning doesn’t strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-)”

Who said lightning doesn’t strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ? pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 3 September 2017

Recently, Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to play 300 matches in the 50-over format. He joined the elite club comprising of Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Dhoni, who also tops the chart of most unbeaten innings at 79, scored an unbeaten 49 in the fourth ODI. By doing so, the right-handed batsman surpassed former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock, Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka and Michael Bevan of Australia. While Pollock and Vaas had 72 unbeaten knocks, Bevan had 67 not out innings to his name.

Team India leads the five-match ODI series 4-0 and will pcleansweep in Sri Lanka.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd