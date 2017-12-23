India vs Sri Lanka: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal are hard to read, says Kusal Perera

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took 7 wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. (AP) Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took 7 wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. (AP)

It was yet another night for India’s makeshift captain Rohit Sharma in Indore, who got the role after Virat Kohli decided to take rest from the limited overs series against Sri Lanka. The 30-year old proved once again why he is recognised as the “Hitman” and went on to score the joint fastest T20I hundred. With his innings comprising of 12 sixes and 10 fours, the right-handed batsman knocked his second T20I century in just 35 balls and helped India in setting a mammoth target of 260 runs to chase.

Sri Lanka’s chase looked promising for a while with Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga stitching a 109-runs partnership in just 52 balls. But spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal soon cleaned out the house, distributing 7 wickets amongst themselves, as the visitors suffered a batting collapse. Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for just 25 runs and lost the match by 88 runs.

Speaking about the bowling effort from Indian spinners, Kusal said that the two wrist-spinners are hard to pick. “They are bowling really well and generally the wrist-spinners with their variations are hard to pick. But this wicket offered very little for the bowlers and was excellent for batting and we could have done better,” he said.

Kusal, who scored 77 runs in the match, added that the side failed to contain wickets which cost them the match. “We tried to capitalize with fours and sixes. We didn’t want too many dot balls. We tried to hit out and ended up losing too many wickets,” he said.

On being questioned regarding the decision to chose to bat against a strong batting line-up, Kusal said that Sri Lanka had to back their strengths. We have to back our strengths. We have good batsmen, but Rohit and KL Rahul were brilliant with that partnership. We tried to back ourselves and play to our best when batting, but it didn’t go our way,” he said.

He added that Sri Lanka need to take lessons in defeat and work on improving their batting. “Winning and losing are part of the game. We try to learn what we did wrong. As a team we are trying to improve. We have to think of our batting and how we can do things better,” Kusal said.

