India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul ruled out of first Test with viral fever

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first Test that scheduled to be played in Galle from July 26 with viral fever. The right-hander didn’t even take part in the practice session on Monday and stayed back in Colombo. Rahul was picked in the Indian squad after a gap of almost three months after sustaining a shoulder injury. Though he played the preparatory game of the tour and scored a half-century the medical staff has now suggested the opener to opt out of the first clash.

Earlier, while talking to BCCI.tv, Rahul said that he was nervous about his fitness. “You know that you are physically fit and you have done everything that you can, worked really hard, you are feeling stronger, you are feeling fitter,” Rahul told.

“But the mind always tells you what if it happens again, what if you have to go through the same grind for three months, what if your shoulder is not ready, what if you [have] come back early?,” added the right-handed batsman.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

