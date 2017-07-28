India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul joins back Team India after recovering from viral fever

KL Rahul has joined the Indian team back in Galle. (Source: Twitter) KL Rahul has joined the Indian team back in Galle. (Source: Twitter)

Indian batsman KL Rahul is back with the Indian team in Galle. Rahul was earlier, ruled out of the first Test with viral fever and stayed back in Colombo. In a post from BCCI’s official tweet, it was confirmed that the right-hander has joined the team back.

“Back on the field to a warm welcome. @klrahul11 all smiles after joining the team this morning #TeamIndia #SLvIND,” it said.

Rahul has been out of action for almost three months. He was picked in the Indian squad after a gap of almost three months after sustaining a shoulder injury. Though he played the preparatory game of the tour and scored a half-century the medical staff has now suggested the opener to opt out of the first clash.

Back on the field to a warm welcome. @klrahul11 all smiles after joining the team this morning #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/f139aMjeHi — BCCI (@BCCI) 28 July 2017

India are in Sri Lanka for three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I. In the first Test at Galle, the Indian batsmen hammered the hosts and went on to compile a total of 600 runs in the first innings after Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career best 190 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara too scored 154 in the process. Apart from Pujara and Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Hardik Pandya too chipped in with individual half centuries.

Later, India bagged five wickets on day two as Sri Lanka ended play at 154/5 with Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera at the crease.

