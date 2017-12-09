India vs Sri Lanka: Kedar Jadhav ruled out of ODI series; Washington Sundar called in as replacement

Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out Sri Lanka ODI series. (Source: AP) Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out Sri Lanka ODI series. (Source: AP)

Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka due to hamstring injury and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called in as his replacement. Sundar was earlier drafted in the T20I squad as well that would face Sri Lanka in a three-match series.

The right-hand batsman had been doing rehabilitation work at NCA in Bangalore and had to be monitored ahead of first ODI. Jadhav failed to prove his fitness and was ruled out of the series. The ODI series will commence on Sunday when the two side lock horns with each other in Dharamsala.

Rohit Sharma was earlier handed over the captaincy in absence of Virat Kohli. “It will be a completely different ball game altogether. But the process and basics of captaincy remains the same. We have different set of players than in an IPL team but having played with these guys for some time now, I do understand their strengths and weaknesses. It will be all about going there and executing and making everyone comfortable,” Rohit Sharma ahead of his maiden captaincy stint.

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana

