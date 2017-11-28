India vs Sri Lanka: Jeffrey Vandersay comes in as cover for Rangana Herath

Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought in as cover for Rangana Herath. (Source: AP File) Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought in as cover for Rangana Herath. (Source: AP File)

Sri Lanka’s problems in India are not confined to just on the field. Legbreak bowler Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought in as a cover for veteran spinner Rangana Herath for the third Test. Herath, 39, had complained of back pain following the massive defeat in the second Test in Nagpur. The two teams now head to Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla for the third Test that begins on December 2.

Under seaming conditions in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Herath bowled just eight overs. However, in the second Test, under flatter conditions of Nagpur, his services were required and used more often. He bowled 39 overs in the only that India batted in during the Test before running off with an inning and 239 run win.

Vandersay has not played a Test match for Sri Lanka before while donning the national colours in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is. The islanders have already one option in their initial squad – that in the form of chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan.

Sri Lanka squad for 3rd Test: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd