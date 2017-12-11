India vs Sri Lanka: It was an eye-opener…we will emerge stronger, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s side lost to Sri Lanka after the visitors chased down a platry total of 113 runs with 7 wickets in hand. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma’s side lost to Sri Lanka after the visitors chased down a platry total of 113 runs with 7 wickets in hand. (Source: BCCI)

Suranga Lakmal has been Sri Lanka’s most improved seam bowler in recent times. He may lack the pace of some of his peers like Nuwan Pradeep, but has shown that when conditions suit him, he can be lethal. He proved that during the damp, overcast conditions in the first Test in Kolkata when he prised out four wickets from India’s famed batting order.

Even in his dark blue ODI jersey, he continued to prosper, claiming yet another four-wicket haul in the cooler climes of Dharamsala. His Man-of-the-Match efforts with the white ball on Sunday meant Sri Lanka snapped their 12-match losing streak in ODIs, while at the same time, gave India much to ponder ahead of their tour to South Africa. Rohit Sharma, India’s stand-in captain for the limited overs leg of the series, said batting on such tracks was a learning experience for this young batting side.

“Credit should go to the Sri Lankan bowlers, they made full use of the conditions but as a batting unit, days like these will teach us a lot of things… We, as a team, want to thrive in such conditions and come out on top. Today was not the ideal day and hopefully the boys can learn from it and next time we are put in this situation we know how to tackle that and come out of it. This is an eye opener, we will learn from it. It is a young batting group, the guys, including myself, will learn and play these situations well next time,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

Once India had scored 112, it was always going to be an uphill task for the bowlers. But Rohit, in his first game as captain, put up a brave face. “We lost the game with the bat and not with the ball, it will be unfair to single out one individual, especially a bowler. I think we as a batting group failed to tackle the situation. We learn from it and move forward,” he explained.

In the midst of India’s collective batting failure, only MS Dhoni stood out with a rearguard 65. “He has been at that situation so many times and has proved himself again. First of all, I never understood the talk of him being in our plans or not. Once he gets runs, the whole conversation changes. He showed us again. I wish one of our top order was batting, so that we could have got more runs,” Rohit observed.

