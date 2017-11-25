India vs Sri Lanka: Ishant Sharma reaps rewards for new-found patience

Ishant Sharma said that playing Ranji Trophy has helped him. (Source: PTI) Ishant Sharma said that playing Ranji Trophy has helped him. (Source: PTI)

Ishant Sharma didn’t give Dimuth Karunaratne, the most dogged of all Sri Lankan batsmen, an elaborate, expletive-strewn send off. Neither did his face take unusual contortions, or as much as growl or scowl. He did something far more spontaneous and hilarious. Soon after the television umpire upheld his on-field counterpart’s judgement, he set off a chain of celebration, starting with an impersonation of Dale Steyn’s chainsaw lugging to frenziedly swaying his head like the head-banging faithful in rock concerts. So furiously that it seemed he had an elastic neck, while the teammates gazed bemusedly at him.

Maybe, it was the unusualness of the wicket that incited the wild reactions. He was bowling from over the stumps to the left-handed Sri Lankan, a little wide off the stumps, two factors that immediately make umpires hesitant about approving lbw shouts. Moreover, the angle tends to take the ball across him, so that even if hits the pads, it would miss the off-stump. Unless it straightens, or bends a trifle back into him. Few in contemporary cricket do it as clinically or routinely as South Africa’s Vernon Philander, or as Glenn McGrath had in the past.

But Ishant is no Philander or McGrath, neither blessed with his stifling accuracy or control nor the gift of manufacturing that tiny bend back into the left-hander from over the wicket. The particular delivery that nailed him, though, was from the Philander-McGrath manual. It didn’t swing late into the pads, rather it went with the angle, but the angle, length and line were so precise that the lack of movement didn’t matter. Even Karunaratne couldn’t believe when the umpire raised his index finger and without any hesitation gestured for the review. Shami has been regularly pinging him in front, exposing his tendency to fall over, but he achieved those from bowling around the stumps.

In the context of match, it was a critical juncture with Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal ploughing on, showing ample stomach to fight even if both didn’t ever look quite settled. What could have made it even more a satisfying occasion for him must have been that the labour behind the dismissal.

Unlike his first one, when Sadeera Samarawickrama played a loose drive outside the off-stump without much instigation. But Karunaratne was more judicious and circumspect, hence difficult to prise out. So Ishant had to probe and prey on his patience, a game that the Ishant of the past tended to give up too early. A juicy full toss while striving for extra pace or an errant short-ball would relieve all the pressure all too easily.

This time, though, he was more willing to wait, and alter his methods. When the new ball lost its zip, he began to bowl more at the stumps or just outside the off-stump. He also began pitching the ball further up so that it increased his prospects of an lbw or bowled.

Little help from surface

Seven of his previous nine balls to Karunaratne were either outside the off-stump or on the off-stump and angling across. One of them was similar to the wicket-ball, only for Karunaratne to get a faint edge. Karunaratne’s entrapment captured the essence of his bowling on Friday, which ended with appreciable figures of 3/37, appreciable even more because, unlike the bowlers in Kolkata, he had little assistance off the surface. Even the awkward bounce, which he generates in his spell, gradually proved hard to extract.

Until not so long, such variables would have stretched him to petulance, but here he was unflustered and persistent. He credits the new-found serenity to Ranji season: “I was playing first-class cricket and picking wickets, so I was in good rhythm and was feeling confident. Pace isn’t a problem, only wickets matter for me. The mindset change that I’ve brought in is big for me.”

The clear-headedness, and the rhythm it perpetuates, stems no doubt from the Ranji season he has enjoyed. The numbers are not the most glittering (20 wickets in four games)—Ishant would readily agree it’s case with his figures in international cricket—but without any doubt, he was Delhi’s figurehead, the chief man behind the strong comeback this year. Not just as a bowler, but as a leader of men too, of a side that was visibly rift-ridden last year. A bet that few would have wagered on him, more so as he has palpably struggled to get into grips with leading India’s fast-bowling pack. Maybe, easing that responsibility off his shoulders has benefitted him, and made him a more freer character.

The resurgence couldn’t have arrived at a better time, just before the South Africa series, wherein he would add a definitive match-winning value, together with Shami and Umesh, and where he would get far more purchase the Nagpur one, and where he could get more outlets to indulge in weird celebrations. And of course, bowl those inch-perfect deliveries.

