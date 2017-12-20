India vs Sri Lanka: IPL graduates in the limelight

Basil Thampi was adjudged 2017 IPL’s Emerging Player. (Source: BCCII) Basil Thampi was adjudged 2017 IPL’s Emerging Player. (Source: BCCII)

INDIA’S ODI team has had a settled look in recent times. In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer responded with two sumptuous half-centuries. However, in the T20s space, the team is exploring different options in a bid to get the perfect balance. Consequently, the selectors have inducted a bevy of uncapped players for the series against Sri Lanka, which begins in Cuttack today.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad has rookies Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar, while the bowling will comprise the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom have hardly had much experience at the international level. But it’s the IPL experience that has prompted selectors to give them the nod, a fact attested by Dinesh Karthik ahead of the series opener.

“All of them have come with a lot of IPL experience behind them — some have played 20-30 games. They are not as perturbed as they used to be in earlier days. It gives them a lot of confidence to come into the international set-up. I’m sure these are exciting times for the young boys. I’m very confident that they will make best use of the chances given to them. It’s a great opportunity for all the young boys coming in,” he said.

It’s IPL that gave the youngsters a platform to express themselves and stake a claim for the T20 squad. Hooda, Baroda’s Ranji captain, has caught the eye with his belligerent strokeplay, while Kerala’s Thampi has showcased his brisk pace and ability to bowl yorkers almost at will. All-rounder Sundar, who made his ODI debut recently in Mohali, too was picked following consistent performances for the Rising Pune Supergiant earlier this year.

After claiming a hat-trick in the IPL, the retirement of Ashish Nehra gives Saurashtra left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat another chance to cement his place in the T20 squad. The series also heralds the return of KL Rahul in the mix. However, like Ajinkya Rahane, he would find himself on the bench as the team management has insisted on using him specifically as an opener. Captain Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan are the automatic choice in those slots, while Iyer looks poised to retain the No.3 spot, with Karthik and the experienced MS Dhoni rounding off India’s middle order.

The Dhoni conundrum

For the wealth of experience that Dhoni brings to India’s T20 squad, his utility as a batsman has come under scrutiny due to his inability to up the ante in recent times. One does not need to look beyond the second T20 against New Zealand in Rajkot last month that India lost. Chasing 197 for a win, Dhoni walked into bat with India struggling at 67/4 at the halfway mark.

With Kohli for company, the hosts perhaps had the best combination to ace the chase. But the former captain struggled to pull off the trademark big hits from the beginning. He did finish with a a 37-ball 49, including three sixes. But Dhoni’s sedate start put pressure on Kohli, who got out trying to go for a big hit.

While Dhoni’s ability to steer the innings in limited-overs games has always been exemplary, it’s his big-hitting ability that has been on the wane recently. The issue with Dhoni is that he is neither a slogger nor a 360-degree player, hence he needs time to get into the groove. The frenetic T20 format, however, does not provide him that luxury.

Missing Malinga

The exclusion of Lasith Malinga from Sri Lanka’s T20 squad did not come as a surprise to many. Once the most feared bowlers in limited overs cricket, the 34-year-old has been battling poor form and fitness in the recent past. In the 13 ODIs that he has featured in this year, Malinga has picked only 10 scalps, averaging an abysmal 62.3. His absence provides opportunities to some of Sri Lanka’s fringe fast bowlers, such as Vishwa Fernando and Dushanta Chameera. Fernando, a left-arm fast bowler, provides the much-needed variety in Lanka’s bowling attack.

