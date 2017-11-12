India vs Sri Lanka: Indian team members check in at Kolkata, Virat Kohli to arrive tomorrow

Ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka which begins on Thursday at the iconic Eden Gardens, eight members of the Indian cricket team touched down in Kolkata. However, skipper Virat Kohli is scheduled to arrive a day later. Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashiwn are some of the players who have reached Kolkata.

“India skipper Virat Kohli will arrive tomorrow morning, while six other team members including Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane are slated to arrive tonight. Coach Ravi Shastri will also arrive tonight,” PTI quoted a local manager saying.

Team India go into the series as firm favourites and will be high on confidence after making a clean sweep of the three-match Test series. The Virat Kohli-led India side will be fielding more or less the same side which featured in the Sri Lankan tour. Only Hardik Pandya will be missing from the squad as he was withdrawn from India’s squad to manage the all-rounder’s heavy workload. After the Test series, India will also play three one-day internationals and three T20s against Sri Lanka.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

