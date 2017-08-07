WATCH VIDEO: Indian players unwind on their ‘off’ day

Virat Kohli and his men spend some chill time after win over Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli and his men spend some chill time after win over Sri Lanka.

The Virat Kohli-led side registered another series win when they thumped Sri Lanka in second Test of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. This is India’s eighth consecutive series win under the captaincy of Kohli. Post their series winning performance Virat and his troops were seen spending sometime together. In a video on the official Facebook page of Indian Cricket team, the players are seen spending sometime at the pool.

Earlier, in the second Test, Kohli’s men clinched victory by an innings and 53 runs against hosts Sri Lanka. After scoring 622/9 (d) in first innings, Indian bowlers bundled out Dinesh Chandimal’s side for 183 and later enforced a follow-on. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 388 in second innings only to stand on losing side.

In the first match too, Indian team produced a clinical performance where they scored 600 runs in the first innings and ended Sri Lanka’s innings at 291. Kohli didn’t ask hosts to follow-on the innings and instead scored his 17th Test ton. Sri Lanka eventually lost the match by 304 runs.

The two sides will now meet each other in third and final Test which is scheduled to begin from August 12 in Pallekele.

India have so far rode on their all-round performances. While the top and middle order batsmen have scored good amount of runs, the lower order too has chipped in with the bat. In the bowling department, spinner R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have already proved their worth while the quicker bowlers too have picked up wicket on crucial stages.

After the conclusion of Test series, India will play five ODIs and T20I as well.

