India vs Sri Lanka: India will win first Test even if they are 17/3, says Sourav Ganguly

India ended first day’s play at 17/3 against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) India ended first day’s play at 17/3 against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli-led India are struggling at 17/3 against Sri Lanka after the end of the rain-affected first day of first Test in Kolkata but former India skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that the home side would still grab a win at Eden Gardens.

“Let me tell you one thing, India will win this Test even if they are 17/3,” Ganguly said at a book launch event.

The pitch had a lot of purchase for the seamers and was very green and damp. Ganguly, who is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, said he doesn’t decide the pitch. “I don’t decide whether a team plays on green-top or not,” said former India skipper.

The first day of the match saw only 11.5 overs getting bowled after rain kept players indoors for most of the day. Mentioning about the overcast conditions, Ganguly added, “I could not control the rain for last two days. With rain covers and a bit of grass at the Eden, this was bound to happen. You have seen the game, you know how it is when it’s overcast and dark. There’s a lot of rain for two days and the wicket was under cover.”

India were put into bat by Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and the hosts began the proceedings in a disappointing manner. Opener KL Rahul was undone for a golden duck by Suranga Lakmal while Shikhar Dhawan was cleaned up for 8. India then lost skipper Virat Kohli for a duck before stumps were called. Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten at 8 off 43 balls while Ajinkya Rahane gave him company and is yet to open his account. Lakmal returned with figures of 3/0 in 6 overs for his side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd