India vs Sri Lanka: India, Sri Lanka put in final strides before first ODI

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in five-match ODI series scheduled to start from Sunday. Continuing their dominance in longer format, India thumped hosts in three-match Test series 3-0 and are now gearing up for limited overs encounter. While the Virat Kohli-led side have tasted success in ODIs in the recent past, Sri Lanka on the other hand have struggled to produce fruitful results for themselves.

The home side recently lost a five-match ODI series to Zimbabwe at home while made a first round exit in Champions Trophy 2017. But the story is different for Kohli and Co. They bagged a 3-1 win over West Indies away from home in a five-match ODI series and ended as runners up in Champions Trophy after losing the final to arch rivals Pakistan.

Ahead of their first clash, both side aren’t leaving any stone un turned in their preparation. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was seen making some strokes in the nets.

Sri Lankan team also held their practice session in Dambulla on Saturday.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s cricket team holds practice session ahead of 1st ODI against India in Dambulla pic.twitter.com/QHkZn1cMgE — ANI (@ANI) 19 August 2017

The last time these two teams met each other in an ODI was during Champions Trophy and the Virat Kohli-led team stood on the losing side in that particular game.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

