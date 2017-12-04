India vs Sri Lanka: India regain upper hand after Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews tons

Sri Lanka were 356/9 and still trailed India by 180 runs. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka were 356/9 and still trailed India by 180 runs. (Source: PTI)

On a lifeless track at the Feroz Shah Kotla, India were rewarded for their perseverance having endured solid batting effort from Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews – with both scoring centuries. R Ashwin turned things around in the final session of day three in the third Test to run through the middle and lower order. At stumps after yet another early stoppage due to fading light, Sri Lanka were 356/9 and still trailed India by 180 runs.

Ashwin, who took eight wickets in Nagpur, spun Sri Lanka into a web and took three quick wickets to bring India back into the ascendency. He struck thrice to dismiss Mathews (111), Roshen Silva (0) and Niroshan Dickwella (0) to undo all the effort that Chandimal and Angelo had put in the first two sessions. Ravindra Jadeja too chipped in with tight line and lengths, in his customary quick fashion, while giving away little width. He was rewarded with two wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to nine wickets.

Sri Lanka would be happy that they evaded the follow-on and circumvent another humiliating result which has seen them lose three out of five recent Tests against India by an innings. Credit for that goes to Chandimal and Mathews who put together 181 runs for the fourth wicket. They played confidently throughout the first session and a large part of the second before Ashwin struck just before the Tea break.

Mathews’ eighth Test ton came with its share of luck. He survived a drop on Sunday evening and once again got a reprieve there with Rohit Sharma letting a chance go at second slip. Earlier, he was lucky to find the gap between Wriddhiman Saha’s pads to beat the off stump and the India keeper. However, his sojourn in the middle ended with Ashwin getting one to drift away and Mathews played for the off-break, the thin edge was taken by Saha.

Chandimal battled his way throughout the day – first comfortably alongside Mathews – and then saw wickets fall by the wayside on regular interval. At stumps, he remained unbeaten on 147 from 341 balls with 18 boundaries and a six.

However, India would consider this as a wake up call to iron out their problems in the field – particularly at slips. Three chances went begging in the Sri Lankan inning – off Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and on Day 3 by Rohit Sharma. Away from it, Vijay Shankar too let the ball slip between his fingers at mid-off to give Sri Lanka a lifeline. With the team for South Africa series to be announced on Monday, it is important India get the order of slip fielders correct.

