India face Sri Lanka resistance after enforcing follow-on

Kusal Mendis scored his third Test hundred for Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Kusal Mendis scored his third Test hundred for Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

R Ashwin was turning it square and Ravindra Jadeja was making the delivery rip through with bounce. Both Indian spinners were wreaking havoc on Sri Lanka batsmen and it seemed that the SSC pitch in Colombo will crumble. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 183 at the stroke of Lunch and India, after taking a 439-run lead, were set seal the game after asking the hosts to follow-on.

But surprisingly, Sri Lanka reached 209 for the loss of only two wickets at Stumps on Day 3 with Kusal Medis scoring a century and Dimuth Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 92. Suddenly, Ashwin’s deliveries were missing the rip while Jadeja could only vary his pace.

The ball went past the outside edge and there was awkward bounce but both Mendis and Karunaratne launched a bold counter-attack and took runs all-round the park. Neither spinner was spared of the sweeps and drives which not only disturbed their line but they were left searching for a better length as well.

Sri Lanka were set to have the two take them to stumps but Mendis fell five overs before close of play when Hardik Pandya, after bowling some wayward bowling, got one to comeback and Mendis got a inside edge on to his thigh pad which ballooned up to Wriddhiman Saha who dived in front to take a clean catch.

Nightwatchman and debutant Malinda Pushpakumara survived the final moments which looked more like how the morning where the ball spun off the pitch and Indian spinners dominating play.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd