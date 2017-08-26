India vs Sri Lanka: India eye series win in Pallekele

Sri Lanka are trailing 2-0 in the series. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka are trailing 2-0 in the series. (Source: PTI)

For the first time on this tour, Sri Lanka managed to challenge India in a match. The tour has seen three Test matches and two one-day internationals but it took Sri Lanka this long to be a threat to India. The second ODI was well in Sri Lanka’s grip before their lose tactics and some smart batting from MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar led India to a three-wicket in. India now lead the five-match series 2-0.

Sri Lanka have tried solving their problems on and off the field but it seems they never go away. Upul Tharanga, who was named full-time skipper after Angelo Mathews stepped down, was banned for two ODIs due to slow over-rate.

Sri Lanka will be under new leader in Chamara Kapugedara who doesn’t have much experience and he has an uphill task as well. He needs to motivate this team to be a force against India.

Alika Dananjaya six for 54 in the last match had India on the ropes. They were right in the hole but somehow managed to get out of it. Sri Lanka have been in the same league but in patches. The Test matches saw some spark in the second game when Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne had that partnership. Niroshan Dickwella has been a performer throughout. But the hosts still lack a lot.

The addition of Dinesh Chandimal may be a good news for them but they will hope that the toss goes their way as well. Virat Kohli has won each one since he stepped foot in Sri Lanka.

The Indian captain will also have a big question if he wants to change the combination of the team or not. Not expected but if Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the match, India have to make a forced change.

There is no doubt how Kohli will be thinking about his strategy in this match as it can give India the series. But since the collapse on Thursday, India need to return to their best again.

