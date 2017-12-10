India vs Sri Lanka: India create unwanted records in Dharamsala

India were left reeling for 29/7 in the first ODI at Dharamsala. India were left reeling for 29/7 in the first ODI at Dharamsala.

For a side that were whitewashed 5-0 at home just a few months ago, Sri Lanka led by Thisara Perera started off the first ODI against India in Dharamsala as a confident unit. After winning a crucial toss, the visitors decided to bowl first with the track providing bounce and swing to seamers with the new ball. On being asked whether he would have also selected to bowl first, India captain Rohit Sharma described it as a “good toss to lose”.

Five minutes into the bat, Perera’s decision was justified as Sri Lanka rattled India’s strong batting line-up. Apart from the fact that India kept losing quick wickets in succession early in the match, the horrible start made the home side register some unwanted records with the bat.

* India lose 2nd wicket with 4 runs on board

It is only the second time India have lost two wickets without getting 10 runs on board against Sri Lanka at an ODI at home. The last time it happened, India were left 4/2 at Mumbai in 1997.

* 18-ball duck for Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik had a terrible return to cricket as he faced 18 deliveries without scoring a single run. It is the most number of deliveries played by an Indian batsman for scoring no run in ODIs. The record was previously held by Eknath Solkar who got out on duck after playing 17 balls against England at The Oval in 1974.

* India’s score after 10 overs

India’s score of 11 for 3 is the lowest score after 10 overs in an ODI between two full members in five years. It is the second-lowest score between any two teams in the last five years.

* Lowest total in first powerplay

India’s 11/3 is the lowest score in the first powerplay.

* India lost 3rd wicket with 8 runs on board

India’s 8/3 is the second lowest total for India in an ODI at home at the fall of 3rd wicket

Lowest scores at the fall of the 3rd wicket for India in a home ODI:

5/3 vs SA, Hyderabad, 2005

8/3 vs SL, Dharamsala, 2017 *

11/3 vs Aus, Chennai, 2017

* India lose 4th wicket with 16 runs on board

India’s 16/4 is the second lowest total for India in an ODI at home at the fall of 4th wicket

Lowest scores at the fall of the 4th wicket for India in a home ODI:

15 v WI, Gwalior, 1988

16 v SL, Dharamsala, 2017 *

20 v Pak, Chennai, 2012

21 v WI, Faridabad, 1994

* India’s lowest total after losing five wickets

India’s total of 16 runs is its lowest after fall of five wickets. The last time India lost five wickets below 20 runs was in 1983 against Zimbabwe, in which India were left reeling for 17 for 5. But a 175 knock by Kapil Dev took India to a winning position in the match.

* India’s lowest total after losing seven wickets

India 29 for seven is the lowest total by the Indian side after the fall of seven wickets.

* Suranga Lakmal’s bowling figures

Suranga Lakmal was absolutely unplayable in Dharamsala as the Sri Lankan seamer equalled Jason Holder’s record of fewest runs conceded in 1o overs since 2010. Lakmal gave away just 13 runs in 10 overs and took 4 wickets.

