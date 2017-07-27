India vs Sri Lanka: India race to 600 before Sri Lanka run out of luck

India made 600 before picking up five Sri Lanka wickets on day two. (Source: AP) India made 600 before picking up five Sri Lanka wickets on day two. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka were left staring down a big task at hand after they lost half of their side before close of play on the second day of the first Test against India at Galle. They still trail India by 446 runs in the first innings after the visitors posted exact 600 runs, thanks to some big hitting from the lower order batsmen.

The batsmen were troubled by the swing and pace by pacers and later by drift and spin of the Indian spinners as it became difficult over after over to survive on the Galle pitch.

First, it was Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami who beat the outside edge of Sri Lanka batsmen and later it was the willy spinner R Ashwin who adjusted to the breeze to put accurate drift and spin on the ball. He bowled an 18-over spell before being taken out of the attack in the final over of the day and he should have had ended up with more than one wicket in the day.

Ashwin kept the batsmen guessing about his delivery and induced edges of both the right and left-handed batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja also threatened the batsmen but he bowled far too less over than Ashwin.

Sri Lanka were 38 for 1 at Tea with Umesh sending back Dimuth Karunaratne back. He was trapped in front of the wickets and despite it looking dead straight, he reviewed it. The ball was crashing into the stumps.

The hosts lost four more wickets in the final session of play including that of Upul Tharanga, who looked the best batsman and in fluent touch, in an unfortunate run-out. Angelo Mathews was holding on to one end with an unbeaten fifty and was joined by Dilruwan Perera who was unbeaten at six.

Sri Lanka are still 227 runs short of saving the follow-on and they are a batsman short as Asela Gunaratne won’t come out to bat after he was ruled out of the match, and later the series, for a fractured thumb on Wednesday. He suffered that injury while trying to take a catch at second slip.

An improved bowling performance from Sri Lanka saw them pick four wickets in the first session of play but India still made 104 runs in that session. India were bowled out 35 minutes before Tea but those quick runs from the last three batsmen gave India 600 runs on the board.

