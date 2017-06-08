India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India asked to bat first after Sri Lanka win toss

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy: India look to book a place in the semifinals with a win over Sri Lanka. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy: India look to book a place in the semifinals with a win over Sri Lanka.

If one thought India vs Pakistan to kick things off for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was a mismatch, it gets even more imbalanced with India taking on Sri Lanka. South Africa smashed Lanka by 96 runs while India made little of Pakistan to win by 124 runs. If that dismal effort wasn’t enough for Lanka, they were docked match fees for slow over rate with skipper Upul Tharanga suspended for two matches. Besides that, Chamara Kapugedera is out with a knee injury. For India, there are no injury concerns and the odds of tinkering with a well-set lineup look unlikely. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy from The Oval.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates from ICC Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka have won the toss and they’re fielding first in cloudy and overcast conditions. There are no changes for India, says Virat Kohli and also adds that he would have bowled first too. Sri Lanka are a depleted unit coming into the contest and having lost their opening game. For India, it was a cruise through against Pakistan in their opener. Sri Lanka clearly need a big turnaround if they are to keep hopes of progressing to semi-finals alive.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd