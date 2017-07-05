India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup: India look to continue winning run

India vs Sri Lanka Live: Both the teams come in with contrasting results. India have won all their matches while Sri Lanka are yet to register their first win in the tournament. India vs Sri Lanka Live: Both the teams come in with contrasting results. India have won all their matches while Sri Lanka are yet to register their first win in the tournament.

India take on Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup after registering a hat-trick of victories. Mithali Raj-led side is in red hot form after successive wins over England, West Indies and Pakistan. Sitting at the top of the points table, they will look to continue their winning run as they play sixth-placed Sri Lanka. Despite their poor performance against arch-rivals, batting has been their strength with Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and the skipper herself being among the runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who sit at number six after losing all their matches will look to open their account. Sri Lanka will rely on Chamari Atapattu, especially after her unbeaten knock of 178 against Australia. Catch all the live score and updates of the cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score and Update, ICC Women’s World Cup:

