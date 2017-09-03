India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: India eye series sweep against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI Live: India take on Sri Lanka in fifth ODi in Colombo. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI Live: India take on Sri Lanka in fifth ODi in Colombo. (Source: PTI)

India have already inflicted a Test series whitewash on Sri Lanka and now they’re one match away from doing so in the 50-over format too. It has been an all-out brutal attack by India – despite the shuffling in the squad. Even when they haven’t been good, like the second and third ODI, Sri Lanka have let go of the control of the game with the Indian team drawing back. The series has started to look like an ego boost for the Indian side than a competitive series. Rohit Sharma has broken his poor run in Sri Lanka with two centuries, skipper Virat Kohli has added to his already impressive CV with a century, Jasprit Bumrah has a maiden five-wicket haul in his bag and Manish Pandey has made a strong return to the ODI side. The only blip for India in the four matches has been the collapse against Akila Dananjaya. The visitors would be without Shikhar Dhawan who has returned to be by his ailing mother’s side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, needed to win two matches to qualify directly for the 2019 World Cup and they have failed to do so. The crowd has vented their annoyance with their team by delaying the team bus once and then stopped play for 35 minutes in the third ODI in Pallekele. The islanders will once again be led by Upul Tharanga having served out a two match ban for slow over rate. If Sri Lanka win this match in Colombo, West Indies will need to win all five of their ODIs against England, as well as the game against Ireland, to edge Sri Lanka in the rankings.

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI Live Score and Updates:

