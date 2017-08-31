India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: India look to test depth against chaotic Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI Live: India look to continue winning run as Sri Lanka eye World Cup spot. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI Live: India look to continue winning run as Sri Lanka eye World Cup spot. (Source: PTI)

As the fourth ODI beckons in Colombo, there is a lot to play for for Sri Lanka while India have looked bored at times. Even when India have looked poor, as they did in the second ODI, Sri Lanka have found ways to sabotage their hard work. The fourth ODI poses a chance for India to test their bench strength after not making any changes in the third ODI and the series already in the bag. For the hosts, it is an attempt to save face and they need two straight wins now to directly qualify for the 2019 World Cup. Lasith Malinga will captain Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI. Catch live scores and updates between India and Sri Lanka in fourth ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI Live Scores and Updates:

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

