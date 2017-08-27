India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: India strike early to dismiss Dickwella against Sri Lanka

Indian Cricket team leads the five-match ODI series 2-0 and will look to seal the series. (Source: PTI) Indian Cricket team leads the five-match ODI series 2-0 and will look to seal the series. (Source: PTI)

After registering a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI, Indian cricket team will square off against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series. The Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to seal the series while the hosts will hope to keep the series alive. After a middle order collapse in the previous match, it will be important to see if visitors have learnt from the mistakes. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to capitalise on their strong starts, as visible in first ODI, and maintain momentum, as seen in second, if they are to beat this India side. Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka will be missing for Sri Lanka while Chamara Kapugedara will lead the side. Catch all live scores and updates of the match between India and Sri Lanka here.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Niroshan Dickwella and, a returning, Dinesh Chandimal open for Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah open the bowling. Earlier, Kapugedara won the toss and chose to bat first. There are no changes to the Indian team from the second ODI. India will look to take an unassailable lead against Sri Lanka with a win in the third ODI at Pallekele.

TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yazvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (W), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera (C), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd