India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

After registering a comfortable win by nine wickets in the first ODI, India will once again lock horns against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series at Pallekele. While India have been brilliant in all three departments of the game, Sri Lanka have a lot to worry about. Looking to avenge the loss in first ODI, the hosts will try and put a stop on Indian batting which has proved to be a big difference between the two sides. India are likely to go in with unchanged side after skipper Virat Kohli hinted at continuing with same team combination. Sri Lanka might make a host of changes to counter India’s strong batting line-up. Catch the live cricket score and updates from the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka are 2/0 – India won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka. The team in unchanged from the first ODI while Sri Lanka have made three changes.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

