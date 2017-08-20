India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: India win toss, opt to field first against Sri Lanka

Only in Express
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Stay tuned for live cricket scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the first of five match ODI series.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 20, 2017 2:25 pm
india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india vs sri lanka live score, live cricket score, india vs sri lanka live streaming, virat kohli, cricket live, cricket news, sports news, indian express Live cricket score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: India hope to get the series underway on the right foot. (Source: BCCI Twitter)
India smashed past Sri Lanka in the Test series with one massive after another. From batting twice in the first Test to batting just once in the next two, India dominated the series with the bat and the ball. The focus now shifts to the limited over matches – five ODIs and a T20I – with the first ODI in Dambulla. India come into the series with an ODI series win in West Indies following final run at the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile Sri Lanka are in serious trouble and their automatic qualification for 2019 World Cup relies on this series. India have made wholesale changes to the squad to prepare for the extravaganza in two years time. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI in Dambulla.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: TOSS! India have won the toss and chosen to field first. No Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur from the squad announced. Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga at the toss says he would have batted first. Debut for Vishwa Fernando – present the Sri Lanka cap by legendary Chaminda Vaas.

TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

