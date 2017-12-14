Fan runs out on field during 2nd ODI, touches MS Dhoni’s feet, watch video

A spectators ran on to the pitch and touched MS Dhoni’s feet. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A spectators ran on to the pitch and touched MS Dhoni’s feet. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali may be remembered as Rohit Sharma’s match but such is the popularity of MS Dhoni that he remains a streaker’s target. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 208 in the match, the third time he has scored an ODI double century and also became the first captain to do so as he was leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

But when a streaker came into the field in Mohali, it was Dhoni that he went for. The man was carrying a card with the number ‘6’ on it and managed to surpass security and get to MS Dhoni who was standing at the center of the field behind the stumps.

He then proceeded to touch the former Indian captain’s feet. Dhoni looked like he was asking him to leave the field as one of the security staff arrived on the scene and escorted the man out.

It is not the first time that the veteran wicketkeeper is is facing a situation like this. Most notably, a man had come to touch Dhoni’s feet during a practice match before the start of England’s ODI series against in Mumbai in January 2017. Dhoni was captaining the Indian side that turned up for the match and it was just days after the BCCI announced that he had resigned as Indian captain in limited overs cricket.

