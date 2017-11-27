In city of birth, Rohit Sharma resurrects in whites

Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century in four years. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century in four years. (Source: PTI)

There are several threads that bind Rohit Sharma with Nagpur. He was born in Nagpur’s tiny suburb of Bansode, so inconspicuous that it doesn’t show on maps. Neither has it a wiki entry. Rohit’s own recollections of the place are sketchy. His father, who worked in a transport company, packed his son to Mumbai, where his aunt lived, so that he would get better education. Several years later, the city was designed to witness another birth of his—as a Test player. It ended in heartbreak, as he was injured playing football on the morning of the match against South Africa. It took 30-odd months for that scar to heal, when he finally made his Test debut, but it still rankles him at times. “It’s the biggest disappointment of my career, something which I try to forget,” he says. But something which keeps haunting him again, and which has made him a reluctant footballer during practice sessions.

In October this year, he made another trip to Nagpur. He returned with a glorious 125 against Australia. A month later, he added another entry to his Nagpur diary of highs and heartbreaks—a career-liberating hundred, one after a depressing wait of 34 innings, 19 Tests and 48 months, a period his long-form credentials were ripped open and autopsied several times, when he himself thought his long-form career has hit a roadblock, aggravated by a thigh injury. “To be honest I was scared,” he admitted. “It was tough sitting in the hotel room and watching the team play,” he adds.

Tougher would have been to miss out on the long home season. “It felt very disappointing to miss out on a long home season. I don’t think we will ever get so many Tests, 13 or something, together at home,” he elaborates in an interview to the bcci-tv. Add three Tests in the home-like climes of Sri Lanka, and Rohit had reasons enough to crib he was unfortunate to get injured in the last of the three-Test series against New Zealand, when he was not only looking comfortable but also destined to nail a permanent spot in the team. He came back in time for the IPL and the Champions Trophy and hit his straps immediately, but he was missing cricket in the whites. “Missing Test cricket for 500 days was disappointing. I just don’t want to speak or think about those days,” he admits.

Then the Nagpur break—not exactly a make or break conundrum, but still infused with the potential to change his career around and least keep him in the loop. The circumstances he walked into bat a few overs after lunch, when the Nagpur sun was at its most scorching self, was unchallenging. India were 410/4, the strip slothful and the Sri Lankan bowlers and fielders spiritless. But still, his mind might has been in an emotional whirl. Not quite, he says. “I was not feeling any pressure, yes but I was feeling a little nervous. You’re making a comeback after so many months and I was sitting in the dressing watching all these guys bat.”

The sight of Kohli welcoming him would’ve have warmed him from inside. After all, the skipper is someone who not only backs him but also speak glowingly about him, to the extent that “sometimes from the non-striker’s I watch like I’m a fan of him,” and with whom he had stitched several huge partnerships in ODIs. The method he designed too was simple. “Just get going with singles and then find a few boundaries.” Only that he had to flout it straightaway. Dilruwan Perera extended another slice of generosity to the Indian batsmen. A full-length delivery just outside the off-stump, which he would have cover-driven with eyes shut. The melting cover drives continued to be a feature of his century—as with most of his knocks—but he struck to the churn-and-wait-for-loose-ball template. The next boundary came after 21 deliveries, when the ordinariness of Perera was too tempting for him to skip down the track and ferry him over long-on.

It took another 28 deliveries for his next conscious boundary—there was a streaky inside edge off Suranga Lakmal, a reminder of his occasional fallibility to incoming deliveries—as Rohit seemed bent on making the most of the rare opportunity. This time, his intention, was solely to unsettle Rangana Herath at the start of his new spell. In the space of five deliveries, he stepped out twice to loft him, once over mid-on and then over mid-wicket. The feature of his lofted shots is that he judges the flight and trajectory perfectly and hits them cleanly, reminiscent of old-fashioned Indian batsmen, who hardly look troubled while stepping out to spinners.

The only time he looked laboured was when he was on 49, soaking up 11 balls for the one run that would restore his confidence. After 62 balls, wherein he was more enterprising but as eye-soothing, he ended his century drought with another drive through cover point, which could be the first step in resurrecting his Test career. He would have slept with a less heavier heart than it was seven years ago. The city of birth has given a rebirth.

