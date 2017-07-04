India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: We need to work on our partnerships, says Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj’s side will take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj’s side will take on Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

India are sitting at the helm of the table in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after winning all three matches in the tournament. They grabbed a convincing win against England while thumped West Indies and Pakistan respectively and will now take on Sri Lanka at Derby on Wednesday. Mithali Raj-led side though stood on the winning podium against Pakistan after winning the match by 95 runs as they managed to defend 169 in the process but losing wickets in quick succession became a cause of concern for the side.

Captain Mithali Raj talked about the fall of wickets at regular intervals and how does this create immense pressure for the batters who have to come in next.

“We definitely will look into the fact that we don’t lose wickets back-to-back because that puts a lot of pressure on the incoming batters as well as the team. We need to work on our partnerships as batters.”

Spinner Ekta Bisht bagged a fifer against Pakistan and the pace attack too looked better in comparison to their previous two encounters. Talking about the plan for Sri Lanka Raj said that it would purely depend upon the pitch that they play on.

“In terms of bowling, the spinners have been doing well, (against Pakistan) the pacers looked better than the last two games so it depends which wicket we play on against Sri Lanka. If it’s a fresh wicket, then we have different plans for it,” she said.

Mansi Joshi came into the side for her first game of the tournament and took two for nine as India kept up its perfect record.

“Because Mansi was playing her first game of the World Cup (against Pakistan) and it was a situation where we needed wickets and not to lose runs in the first 10 overs, it was a crucial situation for us,” she added.

India didn’t post a big total against Pakistan but Raj insisted that the plan was to pick early wickets to push the opponents on back-foot early in the chase.

“We knew if we got wickets there was a good chance for us to be in the game. That’s why I wanted to go with experienced bowlers,” said Mithali.

Hailing Ekta’s contribution, Mithali praised the spinner’s efforts and performance.

“They are in a better position and experienced. I’m really happy that Ekta rose to the occasion and delivered what the team required of her,” added Mithali.

