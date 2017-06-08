India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan brings up 10th ODI hundred

Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 10th ODI hundred in the second group game against Sri Lanka Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 10th ODI hundred in the second group game against Sri Lanka

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 10th ODI hundred in the second group game against Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval, London. Enroute to his century Dhawan reached another milestone as he scored 500 runs in Champions Trophy. He did it in 7 innings which is the quickest by any player. Sourav Ganguly did it in 8 innings. Incidentally, this was also his third hundred in Champions Trophy.

Dhawan has had a good record in England and was immensely successful in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy. In 11 matches so far he has scored 673 runs at an average of 84.12 and a strike rate of 96.97. He also has 2 hundreds and four fifties. His highest score is 114.

