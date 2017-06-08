India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We trusted our bowlers…but Sri Lanka were pretty good, says Virat Kohli

India’s captain Virat Kohli , left, leads his team off the pitch after the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) India’s captain Virat Kohli , left, leads his team off the pitch after the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

India, after setting a 322-run target for Sri Lanka, were unable to defend the big total in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 contest at The Oval on Thursday. There were runs on the board but Sri Lanka outplayed the defending champions when they came out for the chase and completed their biggest chase in ODIs. Skipper Virat Kohli, at the post-match presser, said there were enough runs on the board but Sri Lanka were “pretty good”.

“We felt we had enough on the board, we trusted our bowlers, but Sri Lanka were pretty good. They kept the momentum through the innings, they picked their areas to hit and executed really well,” said Kohli.

Kohli lavished more praise on the opposition and said Indian bowlers didn’t execute properly in the Group B contest. “There’s always hindsight. I thought we bowled decently. But when you don’t execute properly, there is always food for thought. Here you have to give credit to the other team. In a tournament like this especially,” said Kohli.

Angelo Mathews, leading the side in place of banned Upul Tharanga, led from the front with a brisk 52 under pressure. The skipper rated the win as a top one and said the bowlers did a decent job to keep India to a chaseable total.

“It’s one of the top wins, to beat India. It was a fantastic wicket. The bowlers did brilliantly to restrict India to 321. it’s a very chaseable target,” said Mathews.

On his comeback from injury and partnership in the middle overs, Mathews said, “I tried to hit as many balls in the nets as possible, it makes you feel good and that helped me come back from injury. Wasn’t easy for Gunathilaka to walk into the side and bat like how he did. Kusal is a great player, and Kusal Perera also batted really well. Those partnerships were crucial. It’s a must-win game for all of us in the group. Not many people expected us to win and that took a lot of pressure off us.”

