India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Watch Virat Kohli and team practice ahead of the clash

Indian cricket team hit the nets ahead of their second ICC Champions Trophy clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Oval, London.

After defending champions India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their campaign opening clash, they look confident against a side that lost to South Africa in their last clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared videos of the team at the nets. In the three videos, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can be seen gearing up for the clash that will give them their ticket to the semifinals.

Coach Ramakrishna Sridhar is also seen in the videos helping the batsmen during the fielding drills.

