India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Stats: Sri Lanka register first win against India in England after 38 years

Statistical highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka.

# Since defeating India by 47 runs at Manchester on June 16, 1979, Sri Lanka have won an ODI against them in England after 38 years. Sri Lanka had lost the previous five ODIs vs India in England between 1999 and 2013.

# Sri Lanka (322/3) have recorded their second highest successful chase next only to the 324 for two vs England (321/7) at Leeds on July 1, 2006

# Sri Lanka’s aforesaid score is their highest in the ICC CT – the fourth highest overall in the ICC CT.

# Sri Lanka have successfully chased nine totals of 300 or more in ODIs – the most by a team away from home, eclipsing India’s eight.

# India’s highest losing totals in ODIs

Score Overs RR Opponent Venue Date

347 49.4 6.98 Australia Hyderabad 5-11-2009

328 49.4 6.60 Pakistan Peshawar 6-2-2006

323 49.2 6.54 Australia Canberra 20-1-2016

321/9 50.0 6.42 Pakistan Mohali 8-11-2007

321/6 50.0 6.42 Sri Lanka The Oval 8-6-2017

# Highest losing totals in the ICC Champions Trophy

Score Overs RR For Opponent Venue Date

321/6 50.0 6.42 India Sri Lanka The Oval 8-6-2017

305 50.0 6.10 S.Africa India Cardiff 6-6-2013

305/6 50.0 6.10 Bangladesh England The Oval 1-6-2017

301/9 50.0 6.02 S.Africa England Centurion 27-9-2009

# India’s second highest total (321/6) in the ICC Champions Trophy is the highest by any team against Sri Lanka, eclipsing the 315 for 7 by New Zealand at Johannesburg on September 27, 2009. India’s highest ever in the CT is 331 for 7 vs South Africa at Cardiff on June 6, 2013.

# Rohit Sharma is the 11th Indian player to complete 1,000 runs or more vs Sri Lanka in ODIs – his aggregate being 1043 at an average of 35.96, including two centuries and four fifties, in 37 matches.

# Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma has recorded their third century stand in successive innings and became the first Indian opening pair to accomplish the distinction – the sequence of their partnerships being 123 vs Australia at Sydney on January 23, 2016; 136 vs Pakistan at Birmingham on June 4, 2017 & 138 vs Sri Lanka at The Oval on June 8, 2017.

# Sharma-Dhawan pair became the fifth opening pair to register ten or more century stands in ODIs. Their tally has been exceeded by four opening pairs – Ganguly and Tendulkar (21); Gilchrist and Hayden (16), Greenidge and Haynes (15) and Sehwag and Tendulkar (12).

# Dhoni enjoys an impressive record vs Sri Lanka, aggregating 2149 (ave.61.40) in 58 matches – the highest average among the batsmen with 2000 runs or more vs Sri Lanka in ODIs.

# Dhoni’s 62nd fifty in ODIs is his 17th vs Sri Lanka. The said innings is his highest score in the ICC Champions Trophy, bettering the 51 vs West Indies at Ahmedabad on October 26, 2006.

# Shikhar Dhawan (125) has posted his tenth century in ODIs – his second vs Sri Lanka. He became the fourth batsmen to register three centuries in the ICC CT, joining Chris Gayle, Herschelle Gibbs and Sourav Ganguly.

# Dhawan’s 125 is his second century in a losing cause in ODIs – his highest being 126 vs Australia at Canberra on January 20, 2016.

# Dhawan enjoys an outstanding record in ODIs in England – his tally being 711 (ave.79.00), including three centuries and three fifties, in eleven innings. The said average is the highest among the batsmen with 500 runs or more in ODIs in England.

# Dhawan is the only batsman to have averaged 75.00 plus apart from recording strike rate of 100-plus in the ICC CT (100.90).

# Dhawan took 77 innings to post ten hundreds in ODIs -the third quickest to this milestone behind South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (55 innings) and Hashim Amla (57).

# Dhawan’s superb batting average of 69.44 vs Sri Lanka is his highest against any opponent (minimum two innings).

# Dhawan and Sharma have amassed 656 runs (ave.93.71) in seven innings, establishing a record for the highest run- aggregate in the ICC CT. Their four century partnerships for the first wicket is a record by any pair for any wicket in the ICC CT.

# Kusal Mendis (89) has posted his highest score vs India in ODIs. His first fifty vs India is his tenth in ODIs. The said innings is also his first fifty in the ICC CT.

# Mendis got his first Man of the Match award vs India – his third in ODIs.

# Danushka Gunathilaka (76) has posted his career-best score in ODIs, eclipsing the 65 vs New Zealand at Nelson on December 31, 2015.

# Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis put on 159 for the second wicket – Sri Lanka’s highest partnership for the second wicket in the ICC CT besides their highest for any wicket vs India.

# Umesh Yadav (9.4-0-67-0) has produced his worst bowling performance in ODIs.

# Virat Kohli’s 16th duck in ODIs is his first in 43 innings in the ICC Champions Trophy. In fact, the said duck is his first in the ICC organised tournaments (World Cup, Champions Trophy and World T20).

