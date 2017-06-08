India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma stresses the on ‘importance of playing the first six overs well’

Rohit Sharma scored 78 against Sri Lanka. (Source Reuters) Rohit Sharma scored 78 against Sri Lanka. (Source Reuters)

India compiled yet another 300+ score in their second Group B game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma notched up another hundred-run stand when the two batsmen put on 138 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan went on to score a hundred in the process while Rohit scored 78 before giving a catch to Thisara Perera at fine leg off Lasith Malinga.

The right-handed batsman talked about his batting and the foundation laid by him and Dhawan in the beginning of the innings.

“Great foundation laid by the openers, says Rohit Sharma. “Happy to be contributing, wanted to continue the momentum from the first game. Quite confident the bowlers will finish well. First few overs will be critical, we understood the importance of playing the first six overs well, tight cricket.”

India scored a total of 321/6 in 50 overs after being out into bat by Sri Lanka. The men in Blue rode on Shikhara Dhawan’s 125 runs to compile the score. Apart from Dhawan it was Rohit Sharma and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni who came up with individual fifties. Sharma smashed 78 while Dhoni scored 63 off just 52 balls.

Virat Kohli’s troops have already registered a win in their previous group game against Pakistan when they defeated the arch rivals by 124 runs (D/L method) and a win in this game will consolidate a place for them in the semi-finals. India will be the second team to register a place in semi-final stage after England.

