India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: India eye semis berth with win over hapless Sri Lanka

Defending champions India will lock horns with Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Oval in their second match of the Champions Trophy. India will most likely stick with the same squad and strategy which defeated Pakistan by 124 runs. If India can win this game then their path to the knockout stages is almost certain and hence it is imperative that they maintain their winning momentum. A loss for the island nation will most likely see them get knocked out.

Going into this encounter, India will be the firm favourites. After a thumping win against Pakistan it is difficult to see any weaknesses in the side.

On the other hand, led by Angelo Matthews, the young brigade of Sri Lanka do not look confident. However, they will be hoping to make a dent into the Indian teams confidence. With Lasith Malinga coming back in the squad it will be a massive boost for Sri Lanka as he also brings in tons of experience. While the young side from the island nation may play with a do-or-die attitude, it may also go against them as the chances of succumbing to the pressure remain high.

Meanwhile, team India’s biggest strength is its middle order which comprises of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja continue to be the x-factor of the side. The defending champions have all bases covered and hence it will be difficult to nudge them over.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla (wicketkeeper), Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Upul Tharanga.

