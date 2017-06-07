India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India should also be wary of complacency factor, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has gone on record to warn the Indian team of being complacent as they face Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) Harbhajan Singh has gone on record to warn the Indian team of being complacent as they face Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Veteran Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh has gone on record to warn the Indian team of being complacent as they face Sri Lanka in the next encounter of the Champions Trophy.

“The Men in Blue should also be wary of the complacency factor. On a high after the 124-run win over Pakistan, Virat Kohli and his side must not let the intensity levels down. India just needs to get the basics right. I expect the top order as well as Kohli and Yuvraj Singh to take off from where they left in Birmingham,” Harbhajan said.

He further added,”The Islanders do not boast a great team, and Upul Tharanga’s absence will hurt them immensely. With first-choice captain Angelo Mathews injured, it was left to Tharanga to stand in for him but now he has left a void,” Harbhajan wrote in his column for the ICC.

Commenting on the importance of the game, he said,”Let’s not forget the upcoming game is extremely crucial from Sri Lanka’s point of view because the team has already lost to South Africa and faces a must-win situation against the defending champion,”.

Speaking about the positives from the last match he said, “Almost every batsman fired in right earnest during Sunday’s showdown against Pakistan. Even the bowlers had a fruitful outing, but I would like to see some improvements in the bowling department. I must admit that I was a little surprised by India’s underwhelming display in the field”.

“If it ends up being a 50-overs-a-side game, then I don’t see Sri Lanka troubling India at all,” he added.

