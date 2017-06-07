ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angelo Mathews is still not fit enough to bowl, says Sri Lanka’s cricket manager

Angelo Mathews will be the key for the team who knows how to handle the middle-order and provides solidity to their batting line-up. (Source: File) Angelo Mathews will be the key for the team who knows how to handle the middle-order and provides solidity to their batting line-up. (Source: File)

Sri Lankan cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha has revealed that skipper Angelo Mathews will not be bowling in the Group B encounter between India and Sri Lanka. It may be recalled here that Angelo Mathews is making a return after sustaining a hamstring injury. Hence, this precaution is being taken. However, it will certainly be a big blow for the island nation as Mathews’s prowess with the ball has been beneficial for his side.

“Angelo is playing against India but he will only be batting. He is still not fit enough to bowl. As far as Kapu (Kapugedara) is concerned, it looked bad and we are still not sure whether we can avail his services,” Gurusinha told PTI.

Asanka Gurusinha further added,”We brought 17 players. We have a left-hander Dhanushka Gunathilake and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera,” he said. Meanwhile, senior batsman Chamara Kapugedara also sustained a knee injury and hobbled out of the ground in considerable pain.

While Sri Lanka will be weakened by this piece of news, veteran Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh has warned India to be complacent. “The Men in Blue should also be wary of the complacency factor. On a high after the 124-run win over Pakistan, Virat Kohli and his side must not let the intensity levels down. India just needs to get the basics right. I expect the top order as well as Kohli and Yuvraj Singh to take off from where they left in Birmingham,” Harbhajan said.

