India vs Sri Lanka: I knew playing 15-20 overs will create good chance for us to win, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored his maiden ODI half-century during India’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored his maiden ODI half-century during India’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India while chasing the modest total of 231 in 47 overs were left tottering at 131/7 after Akil Danajaya ripped apart their top and middle order. The leggie scalped a total of six wickets in the innings.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side were cruising at one stage when openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided them with a partnership of 109 runs for the first wicket. But a flurry of wickets saw India in a spot of bother at Pallekele. Eventually, it was Kumar and Dhoni’s unbeaten stand that took them over the line. In a video by BCCI.tv, Bhuvneshwar while interacting with Rohit Sharma revealed what was going in his mind when he went out to bat in the middle.

Rohit Sharma: What was going on in your mind when you were batting? Did you have special chat with MS (Dhoni)?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Not really because I knew what’s need to be done when I got in in the middle. I knew that if I can play 15-20 overs, it was a good chance for us to win the match.

Rohit: What do you make of the wicket? Was it changed quite a bit when you were batting?

Bhuvneshwar: I was seeing the ball really nice and it was easy for me to bat on this wicket than to bowl.

Rohit: After seeing so many wickets going down to Akila Danajaya, did you make any specific plans to play him?

Bhuvneshwar: I was playing him keeping the googly in mind. But I was worried about Malinga more as I’m not able to pick his slower balls.

Rohit: Are you happy with your bowling so far in the series?

Bhuvneshwar: I’m trying to do a lot of things. I haven’t got wickets in the last two games but I’m happy to do what I’m doing.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 and would now look to take an unassailable lead when they meet the hosts on Sunday.

