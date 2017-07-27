India vs Sri Lanka: I don’t take unnecessary pressure, says Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored a 49-ball fifty in his debut Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya scored a 49-ball fifty in his debut Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Hardik Pandya made his Test debut for India when he was named in the playing XI for the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. While he did not get to bat on the first day, he only got his chance on the second day in Galle. Before the start of the day’s play on the second, Hardik Pandya revealed how it feels to make a Test debut for his country.

“It is always a pretty good feeling when you make your Test debut. I always wanted to play Test cricket and finally getting that chance was a was a proud moment for me,” he said.

When asked if he had any nerves at the time he got to know that he is making his Test debut, Pandya said that he never takes unnecessary pressure.

“That is the good thing about me and that I don’t take unnecessary pressure. I was just trying to keep it calm when I got to know about it,” he said.

On the same day he made his Test debut, Pandya’s brother Krunal made his India ‘A’ debut in South Africa. Pandya said he makes sure that he talks to his brother everyday.

“We message each other and we are always in touch. I make sure I talk to him so I message. We talk everyday and talk about what is happening in each other life. We also talk about cricket and make sure we keep helping each other,” he said. “As a bowler, it’s all about being consistent and working hard. Whether I am a bowler or batsmen I have to play my role and as a bowler, eventually my job is to take wickets.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd