India vs Sri Lanka: I am sure we can do some miracle in Nagpur, says Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka will take on India in second Test in Nagpur. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka will take on India in second Test in Nagpur. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at Nagpur visiting skipper Dinesh Chandimal has said that he is hoping for a miracle so that they can win their first Test in India. Sri Lanka managed to end the first Test match as a draw after getting reduced to 7/75 while chasing a target of 231 in Kolkata.

Speaking to the media, Chandimal said, “If you take the Indian team, they are a very good side. It is a big challenge for us as a team to come here and win a game or a series. But I am sure we can do some miracle here. We have to do our basics, stick to our game plans. In the middle, we have to execute our game plans. If we can do that we can put the Indians under pressure. We are looking at that as a team”.

However, the Lankans were put to the mat by the hosts during the finals session of play in the first Test. Reflecting on the performance, Chandimal said, “Kolkata was a good Test match apart from that last session. We saw the wicket. It is a good Test wicket, that’s what I feel. You know everyone is in good shape and looking forward to this game.”

Speaking on the changes from the last series against India, Chandimal added, “We learned a lot from the last Indian series in Sri Lanka. The most important thing is we came here to win the series. Our attitude has changed. As I said every time our fielding also has made a huge difference there’s a lot of energy. We have looked at a six-five combination or six-four plus all-rounder. That’s the combination we are looking at. Most importantly we have come here with a mindset to win a Test match.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App