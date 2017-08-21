India vs Sri Lanka: Angry Sri Lanka fans hold up team bus

India humbled Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI in Dambulla. (Source: PTI) India humbled Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI in Dambulla. (Source: PTI)

A small section of Sri Lanka fans expressed their displeasure and made their disappointment with the team known at Dambulla following the 9 wicket trouncing at India’s hands in the first of five match ODI series.

Reportedly, a group of nearly 50 fans stood in the vicinity of the Sri Lankan bus and shouted slogans. They only dispersed from the area and the parked location after police intervened and cleared the spot. This delayed the team’s departure from the venue by half an hour.

The recent protestations from the fans come following months of disappointing performances by the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lanka. The team has been tormented by numerous on-field poor performances with no real substitute appearing for Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

If the fans have not shown their annoyance with the team’s play in the stands, it has come loud and clear on social media with multiple memes and satirical digs at the team, selectors and administrators.

In recent memory, Sri Lanka crashed out of the ICC Champions Trophy in group stages following a harrowing fielding display; lost ODI series to 11th ranked Zimbabwe and then just about beat them in a one-off Test match. Now in the on-going series against India, they were demolished 0-3 in the three match Test series and started off with a nine wicket defeat in the first ODI.

Aware of the decline in popularity of the national side, former and current players have asked for fans to stick by the side. “The support of our fans plays a big role in the morale of the team. We play for our country and our goal is to bring pride to our family of 20 million in this nation – so your support is something that matters greatly to us … trust in us, and stick with us, so that you can be our strength as we rise again like lions,” said Upul Tharanga before the ODI series.

Sangakkara too called for fans to rally behind the team, “When we won, you celebrated with us, and when we lost, you grieved alongside us,” he said. “When the team was struggling – when we were most in need – your love and support was our strength. Now, what our cricketers need is that same, love, support, patience and effort. Let’s hope for the team’s victory, and support them as one.”

