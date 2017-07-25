India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya has a great chance of playing, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli ahead of the Sri Lanka series (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli ahead of the Sri Lanka series (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, Virat Kohli said during a presser on Tuesday that Hardik Pandya has a good chance of making his Test debut. Pandya has been picked in the Test squad and is likely to make an appearance in the whites during the three Tests.

Skipper Kohli said, “We got a guy like Hardik Pandya, who has a knack of picking wickets. He has a great chance of playing as well. That gives us the balance. The extra batsman gave us more solidarity. We have taken learnings from that and we will surely apply that straightaway into the series. It is very important to have your strike bowlers to be able to pick up wickets.”

On the idea of using Rohit Sharma as an opener, Kohli said, “Rohit has never opened in a Test cricket and we don’t see that kind of experiment happening here because we have specialist openers in the team and they will obviously be starting this game.”

KL Rahul was ruled of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Monday due to viral fever. “Rahul is unfortunately down with fever. Luckily, it is not anything serious. So he will get back in a few days. KL is a very established player for us, a very solid player. These kinds of scenarios present other players in the team with an opportunity to step up,” he said.

“It is very different sitting here after two years from those series two years back. We are able to build on that culture, mindset in the last couple of years. I think we have built a very good base for us as a team. We don’t see any series as a launchpad but for playing consistently. We realise what needs to be done. We are humble in our preparation. Next phase of cricket for us is going to be challenging but we believe we have the kind of skills available to face the challenge.”

Kohli is confident ahead of the series and said that all they need to do is fine tune small areas of concern. “I don’t think there are any areas of concern for us. We have been looking to fine tune smaller areas during the course of the game. We have given responsibility to the players to identify those areas.”

“Even the substitutes who sit on the sideline, their concern for the team, it is great to see them as a part of the team. The culture in the team is outstanding and makes me proud. All guys think we can do it. We have the belief and trust.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd